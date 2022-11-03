Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Shares Down 1.9%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 63,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 134,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Research analysts predict that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.