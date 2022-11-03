Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 63,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 134,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 2.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Research analysts predict that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
