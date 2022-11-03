TomoChain (TOMO) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $42.45 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,196,550 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

