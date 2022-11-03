Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TM. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

