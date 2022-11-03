TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.46

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 7335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 244.91, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.