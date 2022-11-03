TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $11.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.

TRTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 38,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $517.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 597.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 82.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 409,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

