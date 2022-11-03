TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Lowered to $11.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.
TRTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 38,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $517.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
