TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 1.3%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.43). 10,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 133,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.44).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.07 million and a PE ratio of 3,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly purchased 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £999.75 ($1,155.91). In other TPXimpact news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly acquired 2,325 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £999.75 ($1,155.91). Also, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($23,066.25).

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

