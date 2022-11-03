Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 39.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,785. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Down 4.1 %

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

TSCO opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.27. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

