Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 52,554 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 35,570 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Transocean by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,410,028. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

