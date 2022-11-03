Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nano Dimension Call Options (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,532 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 447,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,810. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

