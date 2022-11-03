Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

