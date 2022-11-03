Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

TRZBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

