Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.39.

TREX stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

