Tribe Reaches Market Cap of $109.86 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $109.86 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.31127065 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

