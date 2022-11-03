TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 715,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,463,130. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.