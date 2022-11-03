TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $354,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.18. 68,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,594. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

