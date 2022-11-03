TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 940 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $268.85. 5,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

