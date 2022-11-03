TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 318 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 56,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 76,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 454,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 142,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. 239,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,590. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.