TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

