TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 965 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 275,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 245.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 480,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

