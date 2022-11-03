Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.77), with a volume of 580979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.79).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

