Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 16th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Tronox has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 37.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

