Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 16th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Tronox has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
Shares of TROX stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 37.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
