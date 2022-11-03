Truist Financial Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $80.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 604.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

