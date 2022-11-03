Trust Wallet Token Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $486.71 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.01649824 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023900 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00041453 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.16 or 0.01808701 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
