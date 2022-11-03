TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

