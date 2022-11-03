TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.62

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 92071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

TTEC Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TTEC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

