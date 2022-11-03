TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Lowered to $18.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 59,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 533,142 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 319,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 218,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

