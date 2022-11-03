Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,941. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $723,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
