Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,941. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $723,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tupperware Brands

Several research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.