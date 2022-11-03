UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €2.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.50) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.50) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.10) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Uniper Price Performance

UN01 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €3.15 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. Uniper has a 12 month low of €2.55 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($42.45).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

