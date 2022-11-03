UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.16 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 444,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 444,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,069. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

