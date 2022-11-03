Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Tops $918,106.00

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $91.07 million and $918,106.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,259.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00572568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00231589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29707411 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $917,319.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

