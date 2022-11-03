Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RARE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $89.56.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

