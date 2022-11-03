Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RARE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $89.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

