Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.39. Under Armour shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 120,467 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

