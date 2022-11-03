Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $193.19. 3,236,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

