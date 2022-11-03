Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Lowered to €2.00 at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.00 ($2.00) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uniper from €4.10 ($4.10) to €2.20 ($2.20) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Uniper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

