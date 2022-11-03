Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $5.35 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00034536 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.35 billion and approximately $213.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.31250945 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $262,329,528.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

