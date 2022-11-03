United Bank Has $1.13 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.95. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

