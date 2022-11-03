United Bank Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

United Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.3% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,170. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

