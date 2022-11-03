United Bank Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Bank reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,120.3% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.86. 47,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.03 and its 200-day moving average is $250.85. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.67. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

