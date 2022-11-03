United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $164.58 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

