United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Louis W. Sullivan Sells 700 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
UTHR stock opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $259.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average is $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.59.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
