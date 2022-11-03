United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Louis W. Sullivan Sells 700 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UTHR stock opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $259.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average is $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

