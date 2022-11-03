UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 758,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $386,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $546.68. 94,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,145. The company has a market cap of $511.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

