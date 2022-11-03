Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

