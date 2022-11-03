Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,979. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

