Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Position Lowered by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Univest Financial accounts for approximately 4.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned about 1.78% of Univest Financial worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 65,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,984. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $822.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.