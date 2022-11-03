UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,215 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 56,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 76,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 454,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,873,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

