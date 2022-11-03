UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 61,492 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $241.41. The company had a trading volume of 999,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day moving average is $241.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

