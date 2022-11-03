UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 96.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 162.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,210. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $491.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.34 and its 200-day moving average is $426.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

