UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 39,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,641. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $172.54. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

