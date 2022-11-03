UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after acquiring an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.40. 6,520,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,502. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

