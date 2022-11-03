UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $197.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

